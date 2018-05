Aletia Flaherty has joined Rizen Creative as account manager. She has experience in marketing and media planning, particularly working with clients in the nonprofit sector. Before joining Rizen, Flaherty was the senior customer success manager at Jelli in Boise. Prior to that position, Aletia spent six years at Adapt Management as senior project manager and media marketing manager.

Flaherty holds a bachelor’s degrees in communications and Spanish from Santa Clara University.