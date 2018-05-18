Quantcast
By: Teya Vitu May 18, 2018 0

By August, Idaho will be down to two Kmart stores in Twin Falls and Lewiston. The liquidation sale started May 17 for the Kmart in Nampa, a fixture on Caldwell Boulevard since 1974. The leased store is expected to close in August. Kmart has closed more than 500 stores since 2008, with the Boise store shuttering in ...

