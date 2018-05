Larry Radford has been promoted to chief operating officer of Hecla Mining Company. Radford previously served as senior vice president of operations, overseeing Hecla’s operations, development projects and pre-development initiatives. Radford joined Hecla Mining Company in 2011 and has 35 years of experience in the mining industry, providing operational and technical support to operations with Barrick and Kinross in the United States, Chile, Brazil and Australia.