Idaho call center lays off more than 600 workers

More than 600 workers have lost their jobs at a southwestern Idaho call center.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reported that Sykes Corporation’s call center in Boise made the layoffs of 640 workers public in a notice filed with the Idaho Department of Labor.

Company spokesman Dana Widerman said the layoffs are due to changes in a client’s business needs but didn’t name the client.

Widerman says the employees will receive 60 days’ pay and benefits.

The call center opened in August 2015 and handles customer service contracts. Widerman declined to say how many employees remain.

Idaho Department of Labor spokeswoman Georgia Smith says she expects many of the employees who lost their jobs to find work quickly because of Boise’s strong economy. The state Department of Labor has reported an unemployment rate of around 2.9 percent for the last several months.