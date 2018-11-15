Quantcast
By: Teya Vitu November 15, 2018 0

Woodgrain Millwork, Fruitland’s largest private employer, has acquired two Boise Cascade sawmills and a particleboard facility in eastern Oregon. Woodgrain took over operations Nov. 5 of the Boise Cascade sawmills in Pilot Rock and La Grande and the particleboard operations in Island City, all in Union and Umatilla counties. The sale, for an undisclosed amount, comes in ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

