Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Downtown apartment developments often supplanting parking lots (access required)

Downtown apartment developments often supplanting parking lots (access required)

By: Teya Vitu December 10, 2018 0

This is the third in a four-part series on downtown parking lots. In December 2017, Diamond Parking put in a winning bid of $1.59 million at an auction of state-owned commercial properties for three surface parking lots in downtown Boise’s east side with a combined 54 spaces on lots adding up to just .41 acres. “These are ...

About Teya Vitu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo