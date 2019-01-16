Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Catching up with GIMM — as it trains the next generation of developers (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 16, 2019 0

Boise State University’s Gaming, Interactive Media, and Mobile Technology major, popularly known as GIMM, will be graduating its first cohort of about 26 students this spring, and five of them already have jobs. In fact, one of director Anthony Ellertson’s biggest challenges is keeping the students in the program from being hired out before they graduate. ...

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

