By: Sharon Fisher January 16, 2019 0

Kuna has released a draft copy of its comprehensive plan update, available for public comment through Jan. 25. “There is a strong focus on economic development and a healthy community that includes open space, parks, pathways, recreation and entertainment opportunities,” said Wendy Howell, Kuna planning and zoning director. “There is more of an emphasis on true ...

