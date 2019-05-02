Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Summit looks at growing Eastern Idaho economy (access required)

Summit looks at growing Eastern Idaho economy (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic May 2, 2019 0

If there was an overriding theme to the recent Eastern Idaho Outlook economic summit, aside from a consensus that things are going better than anyone could have expected in a state where the economy is firing on all cylinders, it's that now may be the right time to take on big-picture challenges. Boom times can bring problems down ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo