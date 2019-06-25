Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / US Ecology continues North America expansion with $966 million deal (access required)

US Ecology continues North America expansion with $966 million deal (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic June 25, 2019 0

Boise-based US Ecology, which disposes of industrial wastes at a number of sites in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, said June 24 that it will merge its operations with another company working in the environmental remediation space. US Ecology’s acquisition of Texas-based NRC Group Holdings – an all-stock transaction with a value of $966 million – ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo