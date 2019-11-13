Quantcast
Idaho Opportunity Zones get new interest, challenges (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher November 13, 2019 0

As an important deadline approaches, Idaho’s Opportunity Zones are getting more attention from inside and outside the state. At the same time, the state could lose two of its 28 Opportunity Zones. Opportunity Zones, a community development program established by Congress in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, are intended to encourage long-term investment in ...

