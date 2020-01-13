Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Legislative committee recommends lower budget figure than governor’s (access required)

Legislative committee recommends lower budget figure than governor’s (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 13, 2020 0

While the Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee concurred with Gov. Brad Little on his revenue assessment for the current fiscal year, it cut $23 million from his estimate for next year, citing concerns of a possible recession. The committee respected the governor’s recommendation, but wanted to err on the side of caution due to uncertainty ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo