Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Blue Cross using AI to improve value-based care (access required)

Blue Cross using AI to improve value-based care (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 5, 2020 0

MERIDIAN – As part of its value-based care initiative, Blue Cross of Idaho is using artificial intelligence to notify primary care providers when patients are at risk of developing serious health issues. The project has been under development for almost a year and has grown from two to 23 staffers. “It’s not magic,” said Marc Roberts, director of ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo