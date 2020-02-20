Quantcast
A word with Matthew Mazzotta, Westside Urban Park artist (access required)

By: Catie Clark February 20, 2020 0

Matthew Mazzotta has built a national reputation with quirky urban art pieces. Now he's been selected to create a piece for the new Westside Urban Park in downtown Boise, which will begin construction this summer. Often described as a social practice artist, Mazzotta received a B.F.A. from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, an M.S. from ...

