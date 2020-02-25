Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / A word with Patti Perkins, director of the Idaho Department of Finance (access required)

A word with Patti Perkins, director of the Idaho Department of Finance (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 25, 2020 0

Patti Perkins has had a varied career that includes leadership roles in banking, human resources and now government as the new director of the Idaho Department of Finance. Perkins, who most recently ran her own HR consulting company, took on the role at the Department of Finance on Jan. 13, replacing acting director Mary Hughes, who ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo