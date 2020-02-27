Quantcast
By: Catie Clark February 27, 2020 0

The creation of the Adare apartments brought sorely-needed affordable housing to an area within walking distance of downtown Boise; but its creation meant the eviction and destruction of Boise's only dedicated "top rope" climbing gym, Urban Ascent, in 2018. Now some of the climbers from Urban Ascent have opened a new climbing gym called The Commons Climbing ...

