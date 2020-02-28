2020 CEO of Influence honorees named

It’s not news to anyone who’s here, but the news is out to the rest of the world: Idaho is a great place to do business. Each year, Idaho Business Review recognizes some of the state’s top leaders in industry, government and the nonprofit sector who are leading the charge toward growth and prosperity.

The CEO of Influence program is celebrating its 10th year by recognizing its annual honorees. Applications were reviewed by past honorees, who considered each candidate’s track record of leadership, vision, innovation, competitiveness, financial performance and community leadership.

“The Idaho Business Review is recognizing our pivotal year of 2020 by naming 20 CEOs from around the state,” said Cindy Suffa, IBR publisher. “This year’s honorees represent a wide diversity among business sectors, and we were impressed with the incredible talent and leadership they displayed.”

A networking reception, dinner and awards event will be held in their honor from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on May 7 at the Boise Centre. The leaders will be featured in a magazine published with the Idaho Business Review on May 8. Reserve tickets now on the IBR website.

2020 CEO of Influence Honorees