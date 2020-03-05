Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Two Idaho critical access hospitals make the top-100 list (access required)

Two Idaho critical access hospitals make the top-100 list (access required)

By: Catie Clark March 5, 2020 0

Two of Idaho's hospitals were ranked in the 2020 list of the top-100 critical access access hospitals in the country. The Shoshone Medical Center in Kellogg is on the list for the second year in a row; and the Franklin County Medical Center in Preston has achieved its spot in the top-100 ranking for an astounding ...

