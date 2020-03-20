Quantcast
Amended affirmative action ban passes Legislature (access required)

By: Catie Clark March 20, 2020 0

The legislation for an affirmative action ban has passed the Idaho Legislature — but with an amendment that will protect federal funding contingent on federal affirmative action or related diversity requirements, which had been a concern related to transportation dollars. House Bill 440 was sponsored by Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard. As originally written, HB440 outlawed any preferences for ...

