Idaho Business Review announces 2020 Accomplished Under 40 honorees

They’re talented, driven and innovative. Meet the young professionals who are leading Idaho into the future.
The Idaho Business Review is proud to announce the honorees for its 2020 Accomplished Under 40 awards program. They come from diverse backgrounds and industries — including business, health care, nonprofit work, government and academia — but they are united in their commitment to excellence.
“We are thrilled with the caliber of young professions we are able to honor through this program,” said Idaho Business Review Publisher Cindy Suffa. “I am continually inspired by the young talent we have in Idaho. They are all on the road to incredible things.”
Each year, a selection committee comprised of past winners and Idaho Business Review staff review dozens of nominations before finalizing the list of honorees. The judges considered applicants based on leadership, professional accomplishments, community support and vision/meeting goals.
Winners will be celebrated on June 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Boise Centre East, and in a special annual publication. Event tickets are available for purchase.
Launched in 2000, the Accomplished Under 40 event is among the most vibrant and fun of the seven awards programs the Idaho Business Review offers, with plenty of time to enjoy connecting, cocktails and celebrating.
2020 Accomplished Under 40 Honorees
Lindsey Bowshier, Tribute Media
Madeleine Bumstead, Southern Idaho Economic Development
Jillian Caires, Smith + Malek
Charlene Cariou, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
Marie Castelli, Press Ganey
Christina Cernansky, National Alliance on Mental Illness
Peaches Chilanga, Zions Bank
Adam Christenson, Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP
Michelle Crane, Battelle Energy Alliance (BEA)
Tracy Darling-DeMarcus, Women’s and Children’s Alliance
Diana DeJesus, University of Idaho College of Law
Rebecca De León, Lion Heart Consulting, LLC
Joe Eck, Copper Banking
Megan Egbert, Meridian Library District
Luke Einerson, Integrated Counseling and Wellness
Brady Ellis, Idaho Housing and Finance Association
Kaycee Emery, West Valley Medical Center
Sydney Freeman, Jr., University of Idaho
Matt Frye, First Interstate Bank
Britteny Gardner, Wells Fargo
Peter Guerrero, Emulate Natural Care, Inc.
Lauren Hamilton, Boise State University
Matthew Harvey, Holland & Hart LLP
Shannon Havins, Idaho National Laboratory
Natalie Hodson, NAH, Inc.
Katy Jibben Peterson, Ludwig Shoufler Miller Johnson, LLP
Bryant Jones, Apex Leaders
Matthew Kuzio, Summit Solutions
Dan Landucci, Paddles Up Poké
Meghan McMartin, Your Health Idaho
Amanda Moore, Red Aspen
Stephen Parrott, Northwest Farm Credit Services
Alexis Pickering, Central and Southwest District Health
Megan Poshka, Idaho Power Company/IDACORP, Inc.
Scott Schlange, KeyBank
Anthony Shallat, Fisher Hudson Shallat
Laura Watson, State of Idaho Department of Corrections
Andrea Wecker, Associated Reporting & Video and IdaCaption
Tiffany Whitworth, Saint Alphonsus Health System and Trinity Health
William Young, William Young and Associates