Idaho Business Review announces 2020 Accomplished Under 40 honorees

They’re talented, driven and innovative. Meet the young professionals who are leading Idaho into the future.

The Idaho Business Review is proud to announce the honorees for its 2020 Accomplished Under 40 awards program. They come from diverse backgrounds and industries — including business, health care, nonprofit work, government and academia — but they are united in their commitment to excellence.

“We are thrilled with the caliber of young professions we are able to honor through this program,” said Idaho Business Review Publisher Cindy Suffa. “I am continually inspired by the young talent we have in Idaho. They are all on the road to incredible things.”

Each year, a selection committee comprised of past winners and Idaho Business Review staff review dozens of nominations before finalizing the list of honorees. The judges considered applicants based on leadership, professional accomplishments, community support and vision/meeting goals.

Winners will be celebrated on June 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Boise Centre East, and in a special annual publication. Event tickets are available for purchase.

Launched in 2000, the Accomplished Under 40 event is among the most vibrant and fun of the seven awards programs the Idaho Business Review offers, with plenty of time to enjoy connecting, cocktails and celebrating.