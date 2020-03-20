Quantcast
Idaho Business Review announces 2020 Accomplished Under 40 honorees

By: Kim Burgess March 20, 2020 0

2019 Accomplished Under 40 honorees

The 2019 Accomplished Under 40 honorees celebrate at the Galaxy event center in Meridian. Photo by Pete Grady Photography

They’re talented, driven and innovative. Meet the young professionals who are leading Idaho into the future.

The Idaho Business Review is proud to announce the honorees for its 2020 Accomplished Under 40 awards program. They come from diverse backgrounds and industries — including business, health care, nonprofit work, government and academia — but they are united in their commitment to excellence.

“We are thrilled with the caliber of young professions we are able to honor through this program,” said Idaho Business Review Publisher Cindy Suffa. “I am continually inspired by the young talent we have in Idaho. They are all on the road to incredible things.”

Each year, a selection committee comprised of past winners and Idaho Business Review staff review dozens of nominations before finalizing the list of honorees. The judges considered applicants based on leadership, professional accomplishments, community support and vision/meeting goals.

Winners will be celebrated on June 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Boise Centre East, and in a special annual publication. Event tickets are available for purchase.

Launched in 2000, the Accomplished Under 40 event is among the most vibrant and fun of the seven awards programs the Idaho Business Review offers, with plenty of time to enjoy connecting, cocktails and celebrating.

 2020 Accomplished Under 40 Honorees 

Lindsey Bowshier, Tribute Media

Madeleine Bumstead, Southern Idaho Economic Development

Jillian Caires, Smith + Malek

Charlene Cariou, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare

Marie Castelli, Press Ganey

Christina Cernansky, National Alliance on Mental Illness

Peaches Chilanga, Zions Bank

Adam Christenson, Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP

Michelle Crane, Battelle Energy Alliance (BEA)

Tracy Darling-DeMarcus, Women’s and Children’s Alliance

Diana DeJesus, University of Idaho College of Law

Rebecca De León, Lion Heart Consulting, LLC

Joe Eck, Copper Banking

Megan Egbert, Meridian Library District

Luke Einerson, Integrated Counseling and Wellness

Brady Ellis, Idaho Housing and Finance Association

Kaycee Emery, West Valley Medical Center

Sydney Freeman, Jr., University of Idaho

Matt Frye, First Interstate Bank

Britteny Gardner, Wells Fargo

Peter Guerrero, Emulate Natural Care, Inc.

Lauren Hamilton, Boise State University

Matthew Harvey, Holland & Hart LLP

Shannon Havins, Idaho National Laboratory

Natalie Hodson, NAH, Inc.

Katy Jibben Peterson, Ludwig Shoufler Miller Johnson, LLP

Bryant Jones, Apex Leaders

Matthew Kuzio, Summit Solutions

Dan Landucci, Paddles Up Poké

Meghan McMartin, Your Health Idaho

Amanda Moore, Red Aspen

Stephen Parrott, Northwest Farm Credit Services

Alexis Pickering, Central and Southwest District Health

Megan Poshka, Idaho Power Company/IDACORP, Inc.

Scott Schlange, KeyBank

Anthony Shallat, Fisher Hudson Shallat

Laura Watson, State of Idaho Department of Corrections

Andrea Wecker, Associated Reporting & Video and IdaCaption

Tiffany Whitworth, Saint Alphonsus Health System and Trinity Health

William Young, William Young and Associates

About Kim Burgess

Kim Burgess is the editor of the Idaho Business Review.

