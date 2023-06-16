Accomplished Under 40, Icon winners honored by IBR

Forty young professionals and 10 innovative leaders were honored Thursday by the Idaho Business Review.

The event, Accomplished Under 40, was presented by the College of Business and Economics (COBE) at Boise State University. The gathering coincided with the Icon Awards, which paid tribute to 10 change-makers over the age of 50 who have consistently ignited innovation and demonstrated exemplary leadership within their respective industries.

“The 40 professionals honored this year are truly inspiring. It’s exciting to witness the great talent that is among these young leaders of Idaho,” said IBR Publisher Cindy Suffa of the Accomplished Under 40 winners.

She added: “It was humbling to hear from the Icon Award honorees as they shared their words of wisdom to the guests–I want to thank all those who attended the event and the continued support from COBE.”

Icon winners shared their personal stories of perseverance, innovation, and leadership at the event, acknowledging the individuals who played a pivotal role in their success, and recognizing that they would not have reached their current achievements without the support of others:

“We are all dominoes and as we lean into one another and we use our strengths and our talents and our resources, we can literally change not only our families, but our communities and maybe even the world,” Sheli Gartman, CEO of WICON & Align Trainings, said. “This is very motivating to me. It’s very humbling. It’s very much an honor. Thank you very much, IBR, and all of the amazing sponsors.”

“I want to thank all the farmers and ranchers across this state and across our nation who work incredibly hard every day to make sure we have safe, abundant and affordable food, so that we can eat three times every day,” said Russ Hendricks, Idaho Farm Bureau Federation director and Icon winner. “They inspire me and keep me going and I appreciate everything that they do.”

To commemorate the accomplishments of these esteemed leaders, the Idaho Business Review published two separate magazines—one for the AU40 honorees and another for the Icon Awards winners. Subscribers can look forward to receiving these publications on June 23, 2023.

2023 Accomplished Under 40 winners:

Emily Allen, Idaho Voices for Children

Emily Border, Cradlepoint

Christopher Bowers, The Bradley Group LLC

David Brandon, Miller Nash LLP

Christopher Cook, Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP

Catherine Doyle, St. Luke’s Jerome Family Medicine

Jessica Durham, Les Bois Real Estate School

Haley Falconer, City of Boise

Aaron Geurts, Zions Bank

Steve Hanna, Micron Technology Inc.

Kelsey Haylett, Northwest Bank

Emily Hendrickson, Integra DeLamar Mining Co.

Sarah Hugues, Perkins Coie LLP

Kara Jackson, J.R. Simplot Company

Emily Jahsman, Idaho State University

Steven Jenkins, City of Caldwell

Andrea Lohse, Saint Alphonsus

Corey Mangum, WaFd Bank

Ana Martinez Tapia, Immigrant Justice Idaho

Mustafa Mashal, Idaho State University

Kelsey Miller, SHIFT boutique

MacArthur Minor, Lamb Weston

Texie Montoya, Boise State University

Drew Morgan, BHB Structural

Jeffrey Nielson, Stoel Rives LLP

Kate Phipps, Tree City Therapy and Assessment

David Rush, Record Breaker Rush

Amalka Samarasekera, HP Inc.

Courtney Scheffelmaier, Junior League of Boise

Henry Shin, Idaho National Laboratory

Lindsay Shrum, Balsam Brands

Colleen Smith, Stris & Maher LLP

Brad Stokes, University of Idaho (Extension)

Eric Tarver, Wood Tarver Financial

Jennifer Visser, Idaho Power Company

Erica White, Idaho State Dept. of Agriculture

Faye White, Building Hope Today

Sierra White, Boise Valley Economic Partnership

Ashley Jo Winters-Glenn, Idaho National Laboratory

Alejandro (Alex) Zamora, Wilder School District

2023 Icon Award Honorees:

Bill Connors, Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce

Ted Epperly, Full Circle Health

Sheli Gartman, WICON & Align Trainings

Russ Hendricks, Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

Jay Larsen, Idaho Technology Council

George Mulhern, Cradlepoint part of Ericsson

Alan Reed, Reed’s Dairy

Catherine Riddle, CoDeAc Solutions and Idaho National Laboratory

Chuck Winder, Idaho Senate

Bruce Wong, Ada County Highway District