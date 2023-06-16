Accomplished Under 40, Icon winners honored by IBR

Forty young professionals and 10 innovative leaders were honored Thursday by the Idaho Business Review.
The event, Accomplished Under 40, was presented by the College of Business and Economics (COBE) at Boise State University. The gathering coincided with the Icon Awards, which paid tribute to 10 change-makers over the age of 50 who have consistently ignited innovation and demonstrated exemplary leadership within their respective industries.
“The 40 professionals honored this year are truly inspiring. It’s exciting to witness the great talent that is among these young leaders of Idaho,” said IBR Publisher Cindy Suffa of the Accomplished Under 40 winners.
She added: “It was humbling to hear from the Icon Award honorees as they shared their words of wisdom to the guests–I want to thank all those who attended the event and the continued support from COBE.”
Icon winners shared their personal stories of perseverance, innovation, and leadership at the event, acknowledging the individuals who played a pivotal role in their success, and recognizing that they would not have reached their current achievements without the support of others:
“We are all dominoes and as we lean into one another and we use our strengths and our talents and our resources, we can literally change not only our families, but our communities and maybe even the world,” Sheli Gartman, CEO of WICON & Align Trainings, said. “This is very motivating to me. It’s very humbling. It’s very much an honor. Thank you very much, IBR, and all of the amazing sponsors.”
“I want to thank all the farmers and ranchers across this state and across our nation who work incredibly hard every day to make sure we have safe, abundant and affordable food, so that we can eat three times every day,” said Russ Hendricks, Idaho Farm Bureau Federation director and Icon winner. “They inspire me and keep me going and I appreciate everything that they do.”
To commemorate the accomplishments of these esteemed leaders, the Idaho Business Review published two separate magazines—one for the AU40 honorees and another for the Icon Awards winners. Subscribers can look forward to receiving these publications on June 23, 2023.
2023 Accomplished Under 40 winners:
Emily Allen, Idaho Voices for Children
Emily Border, Cradlepoint
Christopher Bowers, The Bradley Group LLC
David Brandon, Miller Nash LLP
Christopher Cook, Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP
Catherine Doyle, St. Luke’s Jerome Family Medicine
Jessica Durham, Les Bois Real Estate School
Haley Falconer, City of Boise
Aaron Geurts, Zions Bank
Steve Hanna, Micron Technology Inc.
Kelsey Haylett, Northwest Bank
Emily Hendrickson, Integra DeLamar Mining Co.
Sarah Hugues, Perkins Coie LLP
Kara Jackson, J.R. Simplot Company
Emily Jahsman, Idaho State University
Steven Jenkins, City of Caldwell
Andrea Lohse, Saint Alphonsus
Corey Mangum, WaFd Bank
Ana Martinez Tapia, Immigrant Justice Idaho
Mustafa Mashal, Idaho State University
Kelsey Miller, SHIFT boutique
MacArthur Minor, Lamb Weston
Texie Montoya, Boise State University
Drew Morgan, BHB Structural
Jeffrey Nielson, Stoel Rives LLP
Kate Phipps, Tree City Therapy and Assessment
David Rush, Record Breaker Rush
Amalka Samarasekera, HP Inc.
Courtney Scheffelmaier, Junior League of Boise
Henry Shin, Idaho National Laboratory
Lindsay Shrum, Balsam Brands
Colleen Smith, Stris & Maher LLP
Brad Stokes, University of Idaho (Extension)
Eric Tarver, Wood Tarver Financial
Jennifer Visser, Idaho Power Company
Erica White, Idaho State Dept. of Agriculture
Faye White, Building Hope Today
Sierra White, Boise Valley Economic Partnership
Ashley Jo Winters-Glenn, Idaho National Laboratory
Alejandro (Alex) Zamora, Wilder School District
2023 Icon Award Honorees:
Bill Connors, Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce
Ted Epperly, Full Circle Health
Sheli Gartman, WICON & Align Trainings
Russ Hendricks, Idaho Farm Bureau Federation
Jay Larsen, Idaho Technology Council
George Mulhern, Cradlepoint part of Ericsson
Alan Reed, Reed’s Dairy
Catherine Riddle, CoDeAc Solutions and Idaho National Laboratory
Chuck Winder, Idaho Senate
Bruce Wong, Ada County Highway District