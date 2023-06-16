fbpx

Accomplished Under 40, Icon winners honored by IBR

Chloe Baul//June 16, 2023

Home>Accomplished Under 40>

Accomplished Under 40, Icon winners honored by IBR

Part of the big crowd that attended IBR's Accomplished Under 40-Icon Awards event Thursday. (Photo by Pro Image.)

Accomplished Under 40, Icon winners honored by IBR

Chloe Baul//June 16, 2023

Forty young professionals and 10 innovative leaders were honored Thursday by the Idaho Business Review.

The event, Accomplished Under 40, was presented by the College of Business and Economics (COBE) at Boise State University. The gathering coincided with the Icon Awards, which paid tribute to 10 change-makers over the age of 50 who have consistently ignited innovation and demonstrated exemplary leadership within their respective industries.

“The 40 professionals honored this year are truly inspiring. It’s exciting to witness the great talent that is among these young leaders of Idaho,” said IBR Publisher Cindy Suffa of the Accomplished Under 40 winners.

She added: “It was humbling to hear from the Icon Award honorees as they shared their words of wisdom to the guests–I want to thank all those who attended the event and the continued support from COBE.”

Icon winners shared their personal stories of perseverance, innovation, and leadership at the event, acknowledging the individuals who played a pivotal role in their success, and recognizing that they would not have reached their current achievements without the support of others:

“We are all dominoes and as we lean into one another and we use our strengths and our talents and our resources, we can literally change not only our families, but our communities and maybe even the world,”  Sheli Gartman, CEO of WICON & Align Trainings, said. “This is very motivating to me. It’s very humbling. It’s very much an honor. Thank you very much, IBR, and all of the amazing sponsors.”

“I want to thank all the farmers and ranchers across this state and across our nation who work incredibly hard every day to make sure we have safe, abundant and affordable food, so that we can eat three times every day,” said Russ Hendricks, Idaho Farm Bureau Federation director and Icon winner. “They inspire me and keep me going and I appreciate everything that they do.”

To commemorate the accomplishments of these esteemed leaders, the Idaho Business Review published two separate magazines—one for the AU40 honorees and another for the Icon Awards winners. Subscribers can look forward to receiving these publications on June 23, 2023.

2023 Accomplished Under 40 winners:

Emily Allen, Idaho Voices for Children 

Emily Border, Cradlepoint 

Christopher Bowers, The Bradley Group LLC 

David Brandon, Miller Nash LLP 

Christopher Cook, Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP 

Catherine Doyle, St. Luke’s Jerome Family Medicine 

Jessica Durham, Les Bois Real Estate School 

Haley Falconer, City of Boise 

Aaron Geurts, Zions Bank 

Steve Hanna, Micron Technology Inc. 

Kelsey Haylett, Northwest Bank 

Emily Hendrickson, Integra DeLamar Mining Co. 

Sarah Hugues, Perkins Coie LLP 

Kara Jackson, J.R. Simplot Company 

Emily Jahsman, Idaho State University 

Steven Jenkins, City of Caldwell 

Andrea Lohse, Saint Alphonsus 

Corey Mangum, WaFd Bank 

Ana Martinez Tapia, Immigrant Justice Idaho 

Mustafa Mashal, Idaho State University 

Kelsey Miller, SHIFT boutique 

MacArthur Minor, Lamb Weston 

Texie Montoya, Boise State University 

Drew Morgan, BHB Structural 

Jeffrey Nielson, Stoel Rives LLP 

Kate Phipps, Tree City Therapy and Assessment 

David Rush, Record Breaker Rush 

Amalka Samarasekera, HP Inc. 

Courtney Scheffelmaier, Junior League of Boise 

Henry Shin, Idaho National Laboratory 

Lindsay Shrum, Balsam Brands 

Colleen Smith, Stris & Maher LLP 

Brad Stokes, University of Idaho (Extension) 

Eric Tarver, Wood Tarver Financial 

Jennifer Visser, Idaho Power Company 

Erica White, Idaho State Dept. of Agriculture 

Faye White, Building Hope Today 

Sierra White, Boise Valley Economic Partnership 

Ashley Jo Winters-Glenn, Idaho National Laboratory 

Alejandro (Alex) Zamora, Wilder School District 

2023 Icon Award Honorees:

Bill Connors, Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce 

Ted Epperly, Full Circle Health 

Sheli Gartman, WICON & Align Trainings  

Russ Hendricks, Idaho Farm Bureau Federation 

Jay Larsen, Idaho Technology Council 

George Mulhern, Cradlepoint part of Ericsson 

Alan Reed, Reed’s Dairy 

Catherine Riddle, CoDeAc Solutions and Idaho National Laboratory 

Chuck Winder, Idaho Senate 

Bruce Wong, Ada County Highway District

Related Content

Meet 2023’s Accomplished Under 40 Award winners  

[caption id="attachment_290618" align="alignleft" width="300"] Mark Bannister, J.D., Dean College of Business [...]

March 23, 2023

2022 Accomplished Under 40 Digital Edition

[iframesc src="https://www.pageturnpro.com/Idaho-Business-Review/104998-2022-AU40-New/index.html" width="1260"[...]

June 10, 2022

Legacy, aspiring leaders honored during Idaho Business Review’s blended celebration 

Loved ones — family, friends, colleagues — filled Boise Centre East room 400 Thursday night to celebrate[...]

June 3, 2022

2021 Accomplished Under 40 Digital Edition

[iframesc src="https://www.pageturnpro.com/Idaho-Business-Review/100715-AU40-2021/sdefault.html" width="1260" [...]

July 14, 2021
photo of zach schmidt

Zach Schmidt joins Colliers as a research database developer

[caption id="attachment_267356" align="alignleft" width="175"] Zach Schmidt[/caption] Zach Schmidt has join[...]

May 11, 2021

Accomplished Under 40 Digital Edition

[iframesc src="https://www.pageturnpro.com/Idaho-Business-Review/96731-IBR-Au-40/index.html" width="1260" heig[...]

September 4, 2020

Top Stories

People

Commentary

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023
Bill Broich

What is Assisted Living?

6/6/2023

A Broken Promise to Our Kids

2/6/2023
Bill Broich

Breaking the Debt Cycle Strategies for Older Adults to Manage and Reduce Debt

16/5/2023
Bank rates

Bank rates are up. How to avoid leaving money on the table

12/5/2023