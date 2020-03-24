Quantcast
Blackfoot murals a draw for locals, visitors (access required)

By: Catie Clark March 24, 2020 0

A small investment in outdoor art has paid big dividends for one Eastern Idaho community's downtown. "Blackfoot has tried several things to spruce-up downtown and revive its downtown businesses, and the real stand-out success of all of those has been the murals," said Kurt Hibbert, who handles economic development for the city. Murals at the Eastern Idaho ...

