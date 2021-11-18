Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse breaks ground (access required)

By: Catie Clark November 18, 2021 0

The J. A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation (JKAFF) broke ground on Nov. 11 for the Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse in east Boise, a unique facility to serve the needs of adaptive athletes with the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) and military members, veterans and their spouses with the Mission43 veterans organization. In April, the JKAFF bought 6.79 ...

