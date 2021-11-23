Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Forest Service approves latest Kilgore exploration plan (access required)

Forest Service approves latest Kilgore exploration plan (access required)

By: Catie Clark November 23, 2021 0

The tiny community of Kilgore in the heart of Clark County is the last populated spot in Idaho before the Montana border. Kilgore is a handful of ranches on the thinly covered basalt flows of the East Snake River Plain. The cattle and hay fields outnumber the two-footed residents. Kilgore is in the news right now ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2021 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo