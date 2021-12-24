Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
U of I students gain hands-on legal experience through partnership with Jesse Tree on eviction cases

By: Alx Stevens December 24, 2021 0

Though not out of law school, five University of Idaho students are already making an entrance in the legal profession, and Jesse Tree is receiving help with its many eviction cases. This September, Jesse Tree partnered with the University of Idaho (U of I) College of Law in a new way, to form a clinic that focuses on eviction cases. To ...

