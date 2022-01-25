The best places to live in Idaho in 2022

The secret is out and ready to be shouted from the rooftops. Idaho is a great state to live in! In fact, many cities in Idaho are making the lists of the top places to live in the United States, and as locals, well, we get the hype.

Real Estate News recently listed Boise as the 11th top place to live in the United States in 2021. The article raves about Boise’s appeal as a recreationalist’s paradise and highlights the abundance of rivers and mountains that are perfect for outdoor enthusiasts — just a couple of geographical blessings that make Boise so special.

Boise also topped the list as #24 in the top 100 places to live in America on Livability — flagging Boise as so much more than just a fun college town.

Has the growing popularity of our beautiful state made it almost impossible to buy in these areas? The simple answer is no. While not without new and emerging challenges, there are ways to navigate these — you just have to know how.

There are several reasons to love every city in Idaho, but our staff members have handpicked the top three cities and wanted to feature a few bonuses about these amazing locations.

Boise

“Perfect for homebuyers with active lifestyles.” — Shawn Florke, selling agent. According to the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service (MLS), there were 5,265 homes sold in 2021 in Boise, with a median home price of $459,616. Homes in Boise are slowing, but the market is still a fast market! Forbes.com wrote an article about how “Boise is Booming” and talked about the growth in population, jobs and investments. It seems like there is no stopping in the advancement of the no longer small town!

Nampa

Coming in second with 3,787 homes sold in 2021. The average home in Nampa sold was $418,761, according to Intermountain MLS). If you like good food, great fishing and a bang for your buck in real estate, this is the place to look. Nampa is an up-and-coming city full of wineries, agriculture and an updated downtown full of new restaurants and event spaces. According to Listing Agent Kami Stock, “The cost of the size of house you get is great!”

Meridian

“It’s where everything is happening.” — Trinket Biship, selling agent. This booming city seems to be growing every day, and with 3,505 homes sold in 2021 (Intermountain MLS), the growth is expected to continue. However, Biship said she is optimistic about people finding somewhere they love in Meridian. She said, “It just takes a little patience, and it will pay off in the long run.” Livability.com featured all of the great things about living in the growing city of Meridian. If a good education system is on your checklist, Meridian is the place for you!

Up-and-coming cities like Kuna and Caldwell have also experienced stellar growth, with a combined 2,996 homes sold.

The real estate market seems to continue to grow in our Gem State, and there doesn’t seem to be a shortage of incredible cities to check out!