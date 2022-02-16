Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Education / New Market Tax Credits for old Boise building (access required)

New Market Tax Credits for old Boise building (access required)

By: Catie Clark February 16, 2022 0

If she were alive today, Mrs. A. S. Tiner would be happy to see the plans to restore and remodel the building that Wayland & Fennell designed and she built in 1910 at 1010 W. Main in Boise. Recreating an historic Boise building The building was once the home of the early-to-mid 20th century Hotel Manitou and ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo