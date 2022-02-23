SIED appoints interim director

Southern Idaho Economic Development (SIED) has announced the appointment of Jan Rogers as interim executive director. Rogers led SIED as the founding executive director from 2001-2015. She worked with southern Idaho city and county members to bring in over 30 companies and numerous business expansions. As interim executive director, Rogers will continue the mission of business attraction for the region. Her extensive involvement in the community and professional ties with local business leaders has enabled her to work successfully, both locally and nationally, on business recruitment and retention/expansion projects. SIED is excited to welcome Jan Rogers as our interim director,” said Dan Olmstead, SIED board chair, said Rogers’ broad economic development experience, regional relationships and 15-year previous history with SIED will serve the organization’s economic development efforts in the region very well.