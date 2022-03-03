Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Scrolling Box / Meet this year’s 2022 Accomplished Under 40 award winners 

Meet this year’s 2022 Accomplished Under 40 award winners 

By: Lauren Bonneau March 3, 2022 0

The current median age of individuals living in Idaho is 36.9, and 26% of the state’s population is between the ages of 20 and 39, according to the Census Reporter. That means there were potentially more than 470,000 residents (of a professional/working age) who could be eligible for an Accomplished Under 40 (AU40) award this year.

2019 Accomplished Under 40 honorees

Photo by Pete Grady Photography

To shine a spotlight on this valued segment of the state, each year, the Idaho Business Review (IBR) through its AU40 awards program rightly honors 40 dynamic people in industry, government and the nonprofit sector who will be the decision-makers of tomorrow. The AU40 awards rules are simple: Prospective honorees must be a resident of Idaho or working in the state, and they must be under the age of 40 (as of June 2, 2022 for this year’s awards).  

The awards finalist determination involves a two-step nomination and application process: First, an individual must be nominated by the community at large. This nomination could come from anyone who knows the individual well — be that colleagues, friends or family members. Self-nominations are also accepted.  

The second step requires the person who is nominated to fill out an application for consideration and to submit letters of recommendation, resumes and other pertinent background information. Once the application window closes, a judging panel of past winners undertakes the major task of scoring the many qualified candidates, taking into account the categories of professional achievement, leadership, mentorship and community service. The top-scoring candidates, based on a unified scoring system, are then named the 40 finalists. 

“It is a privilege to recognize these young talented individuals, and we are thrilled to be able to celebrate all their accomplishments in person this year with the support from program presenting sponsor, Boise State University College of Business and Economics (COBE),” said IBR Publisher Cindy Suffa. 

An exciting change to announce for this year’s program is that the AU40 awards will be co-located with IBR’s Icon Awards, which honor Idaho’s change-makers over the age of 50 — pioneers who are in a class of their own, continue to kick-start innovation and champion their industry through professional creativity and leadership. It’s a great opportunity for these two generations to get in a room together to network and learn from each other.  

This year’s awards program to honor the AU40 and Icon Award winners will be held in person at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 at Boise Centre East. If you’d like to attend the ceremony and networking event, tickets are available now. The leaders will be profiled in a printed magazine (two separate publications for AU40 winners and Icon Award finalists) to be distributed at the awards event and then released to subscribers on June 10. 

Be sure to congratulate the 40 accomplished individuals listed below. The 2022 Icon Award honorees will be announced on March 10. 

2022 AU40 honorees 

TJ Bliss, Idaho State Board of Education 

Lindsey Brist, KeyBank 

Allison Bruce, TalentSpark 

Catherine Cantley, University of Idaho/ TechHelp 

Rachel Flachbart, Bishop Kelly High School 

Catherine Freeman, Gjording Fouser PLLC 

Stephany Galbreaith, City of Meridian

Mike Garcia, Idaho Trust Bank 

Cristina Gonzalez Froude, Spark! Strategic Solutions 

Crispin Gravatt, Idaho STEM Action Center

Debra Groberg, Nevin, Benjamin & McKay LLP 

Jesse Harris, Bish’s RV 

HannaLore Hein, Idaho State Historical Society 

Liz Hobson, Idaho State Museum 

Cherie Hoeger, Saalt 

Reece Hrizuk, Reece M. Hrizuk, Attorney at Law 

Luis Islas, Montana State University Alumni Foundation 

Jennifer Jensen, Holland & Hart LLP 

Kyle Jensen, Zions Bank 

Amy Jones, RS&H Inc. 

Noemi Juarez, Voices Against Violence 

Nirmala Kandadai, Boise State University 

Jessica Lewis, Bingham County 

Jeff Lingwall, Boise State University/ Redfish Metrics LLC 

Madison Miles, Idaho Office of the Attorney General 

Kunal Mondal, Idaho National Laboratory 

Hope Morrow, Idaho National Laboratory 

Austin Osborne, Cedar Creek Wealth 

Nikki O’Toole, Hawley Troxell

Tina Polishchuk, Idaho Department of Labor 

Alexis Rankin, Chillow Inc./ Keller Williams Realty Boise 

Tiam Rastegar, Trailhead Boise 

Antonina Robles, Hewlett-Packard 

Megan Schomer, Rays for Rare 

Tai Simpson, Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence 

Erin Sorensen, Ethos Design+Remodel 

Nicasio Usabel, University of Idaho 

Kira Van De Moere, C Squared Social 

Katie Vila, Roundhouse 

Megan Wilson Woller, Saint Alphonsus Health System 

About Lauren Bonneau

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo