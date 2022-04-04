Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff April 4, 2022 0

A New York real estate lender, ACRES Capital, announced on March 28 that it has financed the development of the Boardwalk Apartments in Garden City with a $67 million loan to Vida Properties, a Boise development company. The Boardwalk is a market-rate mixed-use development which will have 234 residential units, 17,000 square feel of retail space ...

