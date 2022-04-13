Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / State-of-the-art linear accelerator coming Fruitland St. Luke’s (access required)

State-of-the-art linear accelerator coming Fruitland St. Luke’s (access required)

By: IBR Staff April 13, 2022 0

St. Luke’s Cancer Institute has announced it is installing a new linear accelerator in Fruitland on site for radiation therapy. The upgraded linear accelerator is an advanced radiotherapy system that will continue to deliver powerful cancer treatments with pinpoint accuracy and precision, the announcement stated. The new state-of-the-art upgrade will offer advanced technology, helping to ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo