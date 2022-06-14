Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Roundup June 14 (access required)

Roundup June 14 (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 14, 2022 0

A to B Transportation renewed 120 square feet of office space at 610-640 S. Woodruff Ave. in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction. Alchemist LLC leased 1,556 square feet of retail space at 228 E. Plaza Drive, Suite A in Eagle. Michael Bergmann of Lee & Associates represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo