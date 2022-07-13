Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Hartruft graduates NAHU Leadership Academy (access required)

Hartruft graduates NAHU Leadership Academy (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 13, 2022 0

Stephanie Hartruft, insurance broker with Insurance Professionals in Boise, graduated from the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU) Leadership Academy in May 2022. NAHU’s Leadership Academy assists chapter leaders and members to become better leaders in life and NAHU.  

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo