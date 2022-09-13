Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Universities studying wildfire smoke’s effect on potato crops (access required)

Universities studying wildfire smoke’s effect on potato crops (access required)

By: University of Idaho September 13, 2022 0

A two-year study by Boise State University (BSU) and University of Idaho (U of I) is probing into how wildfire smoke affects potato crops and is seeking to identify smoke-resilient potato varieties. Farmers know potato crops grown during seasons of heavy, extended wildfire smoke generally have smaller yields and worse quality. Past studies have identified some ...

About University of Idaho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo