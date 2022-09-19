Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz 'Bite:' Christmas concert already sold out at not-yet-open Idaho Falls venue

Biz 'Bite:' Christmas concert already sold out at not-yet-open Idaho Falls venue

By: IBR Staff September 19, 2022 0

A major event venue in Idaho Falls has been a long time coming, but with the announcement that the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Concert sold out, the Mountain America Center has arrived, even if the doors aren’t even open yet. The Mannheim Steamroller concert on Dec. 13 was the first event that the nascent Mountain America Center ...

