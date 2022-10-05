Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Idaho News / Idaho lab unveils industrial-scale advanced manufacturing technology (access required)

Idaho lab unveils industrial-scale advanced manufacturing technology (access required)

By: Idaho National Laboratory October 5, 2022 0

The future of the manufacturing industry depends on advancements that lead to decarbonization. At Idaho National Laboratory (INL), a ribbon cutting event recently unveiled first-of-its-kind electric field assisted sintering (EFAS) technology. At the event, the lab showcased the world’s largest direct current sintering equipment, DCS-800. The availability of the DCS-800 will allow for more cost-effective, time-efficient ...

About Idaho National Laboratory

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo