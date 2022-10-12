Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Scrolling Box / First new cobalt mine in 40 years now open near Salmon (access required)

First new cobalt mine in 40 years now open near Salmon (access required)

By: Catie Clark Catie Clark October 12, 2022 0

Long before electric vehicles (EV) were even on the horizon, an exploration venture called Formation Capital Corporation (FCC) in the 1990s began poking holes in the ground for cobalt, next door to the proposed Superfund site at the Blackbird Mine, southwest of Salmon. On Oct. 7, the successor to FCC opened a cobalt mine on ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo