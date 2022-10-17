Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Hendrix joins Mountain America (access required)

Hendrix joins Mountain America (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 17, 2022 0

Lindsay Hendrix has joined the Mountain America Small Business lending team as an SBA loan officer as of August 2022. In this role, she focuses on business lending, primarily SBA 7(a), 504 and conventional commercial loans. Before joining Mountain America, Hendrix was a branch manager at D.L. Evans Bank and Zions Bank in the downtown ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo