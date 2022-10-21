Idaho’s CTE programs slated to get millions in grants

From welding to nursing to culinary arts, CTE programs across the state are getting an $8 million boost.

Grants in amounts ranging from about $5,000 to more than half a million have been awarded to K-12 schools and higher education institutions as part of Gov. Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” initiative.

“This is what Idaho is all about — connecting Idaho workers with the training and education they need to lead happy, productive careers and help meet local industry needs to ensure the continued strength of our red-hot economy,” Little said.

The largest postsecondary award — a half million dollars — went to the College of Western Idaho for its welding and metal fabrication program.

Idaho State University won grants for a dozen programs — more than any other college or university — that add up to approximately $1.6 million.

The Nampa School District is slated to receive about $1.1 million for eight programs – the most of any K-12 district or charter — which includes $573,000 to replace worn-out welding booths and add 13 new booths. The funds will also be used for:

A CAT skid steer loader (and a trailer to haul it) for the construction program

A new gurney “auto-load” system for the EMT program

A new auto body paint booth

Two dozen iMac computers for the photography program

Eight Real Care baby simulators for parenting and child development classes

A tire changer and wheel balancer for the automotive program

A CNC router for the automated manufacturing program

More than 166 programs applied for the grants, and priority was given to those that supported training for occupations with the most job openings or projected growth.

“We’re extremely grateful to Governor Little and the Idaho Legislature for their ongoing support of CTE in Idaho,” Idaho CTE Division administrator Clay Long said. “We look forward to the continued support of the Governor and Legislature to ensure we continue to meet the needs of Idaho’s students and employers.”

The full list of grant recipients is available here.

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District aims to purchase a $12.6 million CTE building

Some southeast Idaho CTE students are one step closer to getting a home of their own.

The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District intends to purchase a $12.6 million building — which formerly housed Allstate Insurance — for some of its 25 CTE programs, which include welding, health professions, law enforcement, and cybersecurity.

Currently, its programs are spread across the district’s three high school campuses. The acquisition, which is pending appraisal and final sale agreements, would provide a home base for what’s been dubbed the Portneuf Valley Career Technical Education Center, or PV-Tech.

The district will be able to make the purchase without going to voters for a bond.

“The opportunity represents an exciting investment in the future that puts a spotlight on career technical education while benefiting the entire school district and community for decades to come,” Douglas Howell, the district’s superintendent, said. “Connecting learners to careers and post-secondary opportunities is a long-standing priority of the Pocatello Chubbuck School District.”

The 80,000 square-foot building is ADA accessible and includes space for classrooms, training rooms, and offices. It is “meticulously landscaped” and comes furnished with technical equipment, network infrastructure, and office furniture, according to a press release.

The site’s additional acreage also provides the ability to expand facilities as needed.

“Southeastern Idaho is projected to grow significantly over the next few years,” Howell said. “The ability to expand our career technical education programs in a dedicated center changes the landscape of our academic offerings in a unique and exciting way, with the opportunity to grow as our community grows.”

