Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Education / UI Extension joins project to start maple syrup production in West (access required)

UI Extension joins project to start maple syrup production in West (access required)

By: University of Idaho October 24, 2022 0

On a steep hillside beneath a canopy of scarlet leaves, University of Idaho Extension educator Bracken Henderson, Franklin County, searched for the perfect copse of bigtooth maples. About 25 yards uphill, his collaborators – Paul Harris, a research technician with Utah State University’s (USU’s) Center for Water-Efficient Landscaping, and USU plant sciences graduate student Jesse Mathews ...

About University of Idaho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo