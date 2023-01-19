Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff January 19, 2023 0

The Boise Nice Project Inc. has elected Mari Ramos as its newest Board of Directors member. Ramos is the director of operations at the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. In this role, she works to promote the advancement and economic growth of all business in Idaho, especially small-, Hispanic-owned businesses. Ramos is also currently a ...

