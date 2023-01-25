Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Dorsey & Whitney expands into Boise market (access required)

Dorsey & Whitney expands into Boise market (access required)

By: Chloe Baul January 25, 2023 0

Due to explosive growth in technology, food and mining in Idaho, the Mountain Region has seen a demand for legal and business-based solutions for individuals in these industries. Dorsey & Whitney LLP, an American law firm with over 500 attorneys and 20 locations across the world, noticed this opportunity for further growth and opened its ...

About Chloe Baul

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo