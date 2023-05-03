Yes for West Ada launches campaign to support West Ada School District Plant Facilities Levy

WEST ADA COUNTY, ID — Yes for West Ada, a group of citizens and parents, has launched a campaign in support of the upcoming West Ada School District Plant Facilities Levy. The levy, which will be voted on during the May 16, 2023 election, is a critical measure to ensure that the West Ada School District can continue to maintain and improve their school buildings and facilities.

The proposed levy, which totals $50 million per year for 10 years, will fund a variety of programs and resources aimed at enhancing the safety, security, and functionality of school facilities. These include upgrades to heating and cooling systems, repairs to roofs and other building components, as well as renovations to outdated classrooms and facilities. The funds will be used to maintain and improve the quality of education provided to students in the West Ada School District.

The Yes for West Ada campaign is focused on spreading awareness about the importance of the levy and encouraging voters to support it. The campaign is leveraging a variety of channels to reach voters, including social media, direct mail, and community events. The group is also working to build partnerships with local businesses, organizations, and community leaders to gain their support.

“We believe that investing in our schools is investing in the future of our community,” Chairperson for Yes for West Ada, Meghan Saboori, said. “The Plant Facilities Levy will help ensure that our school buildings and facilities are safe, secure, and functional, which is critical to providing our students with the education they deserve. We encourage all voters to join us in supporting the levy.”