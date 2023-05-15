West Valley names local hospital leader as new CEO

West Valley Medical Center, award-winning 150-bed hospital in Caldwell, Idaho, has named Travis Leach as its next Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective mid-May.

Leach comes to West Valley Medical Center and parent network HCA Healthcare with more than 27 years of leadership and clinical experience. For the past five years, Leach has served as President of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa, Idaho. His experience in expanding new programs, increasing employee engagement and his strong ties in the community, made him an exceptional candidate to be the medical center’s next chief executive officer.

“I’m excited to welcome Travis to our team and excited to see the impact he’ll have as we continue to grow the capabilities and enhance the care at West Valley,” President of HCA Healthcare’s Mountain Division Gregory Angle said. “As Travis takes the helm, the hospital is focused on achieving level III trauma certification, increasing behavioral health capacity, recruiting colleagues and physicians, expanding our robotic surgery program, and improving access with exciting projects.”

“My family and I love Canyon County. I look forward to finding more ways to grow healthcare options for patients in our area and West Valley Medical Center is a great place to do just that. It’s a rare opportunity to be able to work with such a close knit group of colleagues who care like family, and be backed by one of the largest healthcare organizations in the country, HCA Healthcare. I look forward to working with the local, division and corporate teams to exceed the needs of our community,” Leach said.

Leach spent more than seven years serving the country in the Army and National Guard. He has two Bachelor of Arts degrees in sociology and criminal justice from Washington State University in Pullman, WA and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix in Boise, Idaho. He recently earned his fellowship with the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Leach is also an advocate for giving back to the community and serves on many boards including the Caldwell Night Rodeo and the Idaho Youth Ranch. He and his wife Christine have two sons, Brek and Tommy, as well as a spirited German Shepard, Lucy.

He succeeds Betsy Hunsicker who recently accepted the CEO role at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, West Valley’s sister HCA Healthcare facility in Idaho Falls. Hunsicker had previously led West Valley for nine years.