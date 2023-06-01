Primary Health expanding pediatrics to Canyon County

NAMPA, ID – Primary Health Medial Group has announced plans to expand pediatric care into Canyon County, opening the county’s first Pediatric Urgent Care at 700 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa, Idaho later this year.

The building previously housed Primary Health’s Nampa clinic, which moved to a new facility in April. Crews have already begun the remodel process to turn the clinic into a clinic especially for children. When complete, it will include 10 exam rooms, a lab, a procedure room, and special features including a separate well-baby waiting area.

Other Primary Health locations will continue to treat children as always; the new clinic offers a more specialized option for parents.

Pediatric Urgent Care will be open daily for walk-in care for patients age newborn through 17. Juliet Lener, M.D., and Courtney Smith, P.A.-C. will see patients by appointment for routine childhood needs as well as management of chronic or ongoing health concerns.

“Primary Health opened Idaho’s first Pediatric Urgent Care in Meridian in 2019, and the clinic was instantly met with rave reviews from children and their parents,” Primary Health CEO Dan Reed said. “This new clinic will provide much-needed pediatric care in Canyon County, furthering our mission of increasing access to high-quality care in the Treasure Valley.”