Syringa Networks awarded $6.2M NTIA grant to expand network

Syringa Networks is a recipient of the Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure grant. The $6.2M award was granted by the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All Initiative. The goal of the NTIA initiative is to expand middle mile high-speed Internet infrastructure across 35 states and Puerto Rico.

With the funding, Syringa Networks will be building 76 miles of fiber optic backbone across rural southwestern Idaho to provide new broadband opportunities to eight rural cities that have been identified as having little to no middle mile infrastructure to enable last mile connectivity. In addition to the grant funding, Syringa Networks will invest $4.5M to complete the project.

“With high-speed Internet access being paramount in this digital era, we are excited to build the infrastructure needed to support unserved and underserved areas in Ada, Canyon, and Owyhee counties. This project will enable future last mile connections to help bridge the digital divide in our state,” Syringa Networks CEO Doug Phillips said.

Governor Brad Little’s 2019 Idaho Broadband Task Force identified Melba, Idaho as a top near term priority project for Idaho. Melba will be served by this project.

“The City of Melba is excited about this opportunity that will give our community more options for Internet providers,” Mayor of Melba Cory Dickard said.