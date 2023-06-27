High-density plan approved at Garden City’s River Club

GARDEN CITY, ID — The Garden City Council on Monday approved the proposed redevelopment of a golf course located along State Street in Garden City. The ambitious project entails transforming the golf property that faces a prominent thoroughfare in Boise into a multi-story complex consisting of apartments and retail spaces.

Additionally, townhouses will be constructed on the opposite side of the property. As part of the redevelopment, a reconfigured golf course to the southwest, adjacent to the Boise River, will be preserved.

The proposed development is set to unfold in three phases, commencing with the western section and progressively advancing eastward. Upon receiving approval from the Garden City Council, a stipulation was introduced mandating that structures in the southeastern part of the development must not surpass a height of 35 feet. The project is spearheaded by the Lincoln Property Company.

Lincoln Property Company intends to allocate a $250 million investment towards the project, with the aim of transforming 22 acres of land into approximately 750 housing units. The endeavor encompasses a comprehensive redesign of the area.