fbpx

High-density plan approved at Garden City’s River Club

Chloe Baul//June 27, 2023

Home>News>

High-density plan approved at Garden City’s River Club

Lincoln Property Company

High-density plan approved at Garden City’s River Club

Chloe Baul//June 27, 2023

GARDEN CITY, ID The Garden City Council on Monday approved the proposed redevelopment of a golf course located along State Street in Garden City. The ambitious project entails transforming the golf property that faces a prominent thoroughfare in Boise into a multi-story complex consisting of apartments and retail spaces.

Additionally, townhouses will be constructed on the opposite side of the property. As part of the redevelopment, a reconfigured golf course to the southwest, adjacent to the Boise River, will be preserved.

The proposed development is set to unfold in three phases, commencing with the western section and progressively advancing eastward. Upon receiving approval from the Garden City Council, a stipulation was introduced mandating that structures in the southeastern part of the development must not surpass a height of 35 feet. The project is spearheaded by the Lincoln Property Company.

Lincoln Property Company intends to allocate a $250 million investment towards the project, with the aim of transforming 22 acres of land into approximately 750 housing units. The endeavor encompasses a comprehensive redesign of the area.

v

Related Content

June 23, 2023 Digital Edition

[iframe src='//www.pageturnpro.com/Idaho-Business-Review/108810-IBR_062323_web/sdefault.html' width='800' heig[...]

June 23, 2023
Musk Zuckerberg fight

Tech billionaires’ cage match? Musk throws down the gauntlet and Zuckerberg accepts challenge

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are ready to fight, offline.

June 22, 2023
Idaho workforce

Report: Idaho’s workforce continues to expand

The latest labor report by the Idaho Department of Labor (IDOL) has unveiled a trend in the Gem State's job ma[...]

June 21, 2023
Boise Rent

RENTERS HAVE RIGHTS: Soaring prices put spotlight on tenant protections

Renters in Idaho are facing an alarming 40.63% surge in rent prices since 2020. According to real estate exper[...]

June 20, 2023
Idaho National Parks

US national parks are crowded – and so are many national forests, wildlife refuges, battlefields a...

Outdoor recreation is on track for another record-setting year. In 2022, U.S. national parks logged more than [...]

June 20, 2023

Monthly Building Reports for June 2023

Monthly Building Permits Garden City Kuna Moscow Pocatello Twin Falls

June 20, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023
Bill Broich

What is Assisted Living?

6/6/2023

A Broken Promise to Our Kids

2/6/2023
Bill Broich

Breaking the Debt Cycle Strategies for Older Adults to Manage and Reduce Debt

16/5/2023
Bank rates

Bank rates are up. How to avoid leaving money on the table

12/5/2023