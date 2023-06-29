Financial support for third annual BIPOC Festival grows

BOISE, ID — The City of Boise’s Cultural Ambassador, Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) announced their Third Annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival August 21-27, 2023, funded in part by support from The City of Boise Cultural Ambassador program, The Gladys E. Langroise Advised Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation, Boise Cascade, and generous community donors. The festival brings playwrights, directors, and actors from across America together to collaborate at BCT for a third year, culminating in matinee and evening performances and readings of these brand-new works by BIPOC artists.

BCT’s Producing Artistic Director, Benjamin Burdick, and Festival Director, Lily Yasuda, are coordinating logistics with selected BIPOC artists from across the U.S. to visit Boise for the week-long annual festival. Past participants have expressed how welcoming Boise is, and BCT looks forward to hosting these talented theater makers while they bring fresh perspectives and stories of all aspects of the human experience to Boise.

“As we enter our third year of this Festival, I am incredibly proud of the number of new playwrights and voices we’ve brought to Boise. The BCT family continues to expand across the nation, and this year will see playwrights from St. Louis and Los Angeles, as well as actors and directors from all over the nation. We are honored to provide an environment that is, above all, respectful and collaborative. We can’t wait to watch them dig into their already amazing plays around the rehearsal table,” said Burdick.

The Gladys E. Langroise Advised Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation is a new sponsor of the festival this year but a continued supporter of BCT. Their generosity towards organizations supporting education is well known in Boise and enables BCT to continue to offer all students with valid student IDs free festival admission.

BCT said they are thankful for support from The City of Boise Cultural Ambassador program. “The program’s public expression of culture aligns so well with BCT’s BIPOC Playwrights Festival, a fitting capstone to BCT’s tenure as The City of Boise’s Cultural Ambassador.”