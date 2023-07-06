fbpx

Geronimo Hospitality names three new hires 

July 6, 2023

Geronimo Hospitality names three new hires 

Tyler Hall

Geronimo Hospitality names three new hires 

jdowd//July 6, 2023

Robert Rourk

Geronimo Hospitality Group is pleased to announce some new hires for our Boise properties, Hotel Renegade and The Warehouse Food Hall: 

Tyler Hall has been named the food and beverage director for Hotel Renegade. He will oversee all food and beverage operations for Geronimo’s three food and beverage concepts, along with all in-room dining and private event services. For more information on Tyler and the three concepts planned for Hotel Renegade (Baraboo Supper Club, The Highlander and Blue Collar Coffee Co.) click here.

Casseopia Quick

Casseopia Quick is named the director of sales for Hotel Renegade. Casseopia is a Boise native. She will be responsible for managing and overseeing the sales operations of Hotel Renegade’s event spaces that include a 2,700 square foot event space with a 1,100 square foot outdoor patio. These spaces will be available for meetings, weddings and other special events when the hotel opens in 2024.

Robert Rourk is the general manager of The Warehouse Food Hall. He brings nearly four decades of hospitality experience to the food hall. In his role as general manager, his responsibilities include maintaining a welcoming atmosphere for all guests, employees and vendors while curating an experience that engages the community and promotes The Warehouse as a destination for dining and entertainment. For more information on Robert, click here.

