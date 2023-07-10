Four states everyone is leaving and flocking to

By Amy Pollick

Wealth of Geeks

Is the grass really greener? It seems Americans are looking to move to four of the same states they’re also thinking of leaving. Florida, Arizona, New York, and Texas appear in an analysis of search terms indicating Americans want to move to these states – and their existing denizens want to depart. So why are residents planning their exit strategy at the same time non-residents are mapping their relocation plans to the same states?

Going To…

According to an analysis by SelfStorage.com, more Americans want to move to Texas than any other state in the U.S. The Lone Star State garnered 21,021.67 search queries. NewsNation reports Texas is an attractive home destination thanks to no state income tax, a lower cost of living, and business-friendly policies. More than 250 companies have moved their headquarters to Texas in the past 10 years, says NewsNation, and the job market is strong.

Where else are Americans looking to live? Florida comes in second, with 18,530 search queries. Like Texas, it has no state income tax, is friendly to business, and boasts a healthy job market, according to the James Madison Foundation. The abundance of theme parks is another draw for families with children.

California takes third on the list with a search volume of 13,407.5 queries. The cost of living is high, but dreams of moving to the Golden State have been in the American consciousness since the early 20th century. California’s pleasant weather and diverse natural landscape are big draws, says ValuePenguin. Plus, there’s the attraction of Hollywood and San Diego.

The “moving to” top 10 also includes Hawaii, Arizona, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Alaska, and New York.

Now Departing…

While Florida is second on the “move to” list, it’s also first on the “get outta town” list. The SelfStorage.com analysis showed about 152 searches out of every 100,000 people to leave Florida.

Business Insider says people want to leave the Sunshine State because of “severe weather, low wages, crowded beaches, changing politics, and steep housing prices.” A recent CBS News report cited Florida as the “least affordable” place to live in the country.

With 144 searches per 100,000 residents, Utah is in second place as the state Americans most want to leave. Salt Lake City’s ABC-TV affiliate KTVX cites a majority Latter-Day Saints church membership, high taxes, and the weather as reasons many Utah residents want to relocate to another state.

Idaho is third on this list, with 143 searches for every 100,000 residents. KXLT-FM Radio in Boise cites a United Van Lines survey saying people are leaving Idaho because they want to be closer to family, need a job, don’t like the higher cost of living, or want to retire elsewhere.

Colorado is fourth on the “leave” list, while New York is fifth. The New York Post reported on the results of a Siena College Research Institute quality of life poll that said New Yorkers want to leave their state because of rising crime, housing costs, and poor public education.

Arizona follows New York at sixth on this list, with 113 searches for every 100,000 people. It’s still fifth on the “move to” list, but LivinginPhoenixAz.com says people are leaving the state because of overpopulation, rising rent, and housing prices, increased poverty and homelessness, the heat, and pollution.

South Carolina is seventh on the “leave” list, and Texas lands in eighth place, even though it’s number one on the “move to” list. Texas had 112 searches per 100,000 residents. Texas View names several reasons residents want to leave the Lone Star State. These include rising crime rates, substandard health care and education, the incidence of natural disasters, intense heat, and rising housing costs.

Kansas and Washington round out the “relocate from” list, with 109 and 107 searches per 100,000 people, respectively.

Although Americans do have moving on their minds, Forbes reports relocations are trending downward. About 27 million people moved in 2021, down from about 35 million in earlier years.